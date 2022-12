LUBBOCK, Texas — A pileup crash involving at least six vehicles left two people hurt on University Avenue near South Loop 289 on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 5:07 p.m. Police said the crash was in the northbound lanes.

One person had moderate injuries, and another had minor injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.