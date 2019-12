LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were called to East 4th Street and Niter Avenue (just east of East Loop 289) a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Police said two people suffered moderate injuries. A car was rolled onto its side in the crash. Police later confirmed it was it was a hit and run crash. The suspect vehicle was described as a black or green Toyota Camry.

EverythingLubbock.com has a photojournalist at the scene working to get more information.