LUBBOCK, Texas — Some major roadways were closed after dozens of crashes were reported across the Lubbock area on Friday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department stated, “There were a total of 60 crashes reported to the Lubbock Police Department this morning between the hours of 4:00 and 9:00 a.m. 42 of those calls were individuals stating there were crashes with no injuries and 18 of those calls with individuals stating there were injuries.”

All reported injuries were minor, according to LPD.

High temperatures on Friday will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s.