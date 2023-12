LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up after at least two crashes in the eastbound main lanes of South Loop 289 on Friday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said minor injuries were reported so far.

LPD said a crash was reported at South Loop and Indiana Avenue around 6:20 p.m., and another was reported near Quaker Avenue a few minutes later.

Police said four vehicles were involved at the crash near South Loop and Quaker. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.