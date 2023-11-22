LUBBOCK, Texas — With households preparing for Thanksgiving, the West Texas Alzheimer’s Association offered tips for creating a dementia-friendly environment for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses.

Julie Gray, from the West TX Alzheimer’s Association, highlighted that over 400,000 individuals in Texas are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. In Lubbock County, between 10-12% of people ages 65 and older, suffer from dementia. Gray said that number is concerning and is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years.

“Some people have not been diagnosed for one reason or another,” Gray said. “So, we know there should be more included in that number.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers plenty of resources. Gray herself emphasized, “People think I’m exaggerating when I say that saved my mom when we were taking care of my grandmother.”

Here are some steps from the Alzheimer’s Association to help make your Thanksgiving dementia-friendly:

Maintain Routine: Amidst the holiday chaos, strive to keep the person’s routine as normal as possible. Involvement in Traditions: Engage the person in traditions; for instance, involve them in wrapping packages or setting the table, adapting tasks to their capabilities for safety. Build on Memories: Foster an environment that builds on traditions and memories, adapting to the needs of the individual. Avoid Certain Decorations: Refrain from using artificial fruits and vegetables as decorations. Create a Calm Atmosphere: Establish a peaceful environment. Minimize Exposure to Illness: Given the higher susceptibility of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia to illnesses like flu or colds, avoid exposing them to sickness.

Gray acknowledged the high stress of caregiving responsibilities, especially during holiday traditions. She suggested adjusting expectations and seeking help if you’re a caregiver.

Additionally, Gray recommended holding a meeting or video call to ensure family members are aware of the circumstances, especially those who haven’t seen the affected person in years.

The Alzheimer’s Association operates 24/7, providing support in over 200 languages as crises do not only happen within work hours.

For free, evidence-based resources, you can call their hotline (800) 272-3900 or visit their website alz.org.

“We want to make sure that nobody walks this journey of Alzheimer’s and dementia alone,” Gray concluded.