LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock confirmed Friday that a city pipeline crew struck a gas line, leading to an explosion and evacuations in South Lubbock Thursday.

According to a press release, a City of Lubbock crew was making emergency repairs on a sewer line in the alley near Indiana and 89th Street.

The city said this work “resulted in a ruptured gas line.” Lubbock Fire Rescue on Thursday said there was an explosion and fire. LFR said there were no injuries. Neighbors described scary moments. About 35 homes were evacuated and residents were allowed back home Thursday night.

An investigation was underway, the City of Lubbock said.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account was set up for the family. It said, “Our parents have lost everything they’ve built in this home: from family photo albums, wedding rings, and keepsakes that can never be replaced, to basic necessities like clothes, toothbrushes, makeup, shoes, and food.”



The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

