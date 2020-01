LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters battled a grass fire in southwestern Lubbock County early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 179 and Woodrow Road, south of Wolfforth.

The Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department and Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.