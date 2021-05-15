Crews, Funderburke receive Wayland Baptist University Citizenship Award for 2021

Kenzie Crews, left, and Edward Funderburke, right, stand with Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall in front of the Citizenship Award plaque that hangs in Gates Hall. Crews and Funderburke were the 64th man and woman to receive the Citizenship Award, the highest honor given by Wayland.

The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University’s student awards were presented a little differently this year as COVID protocol prevented a large chapel gathering to recognize students for their achievements in the classroom. Yet while the awards were announced via video, students Kenzie Crews and Edward Funderburke were still surprised as they were named the Citizenship Award winners for 2021.

Voted on by students and faculty, the Citizenship Award is the highest honor given to a senior man and woman each year. This year’s honorees were surprised with the awards when family and friends, who were in on the secret, talked them into gathering in front of Gates Hall for graduation pictures on a Friday afternoon. As the students were ushered into Gates Hall, they were met by Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall standing at a podium. Dr. Hall read a special proclamation and presented Funderburke and Crews with their awards.

Crews, from Keller, majored in English education. While at Wayland, she worked in the offices of advancement, student activities and the writing center. She served as a President’s Ambassador and was a member of Student Foundation, the BSM leadership team and Council of Student Organizations. Crews was also the student director of Koinonia in 2020. She will start her teaching career next fall at a high school in the Dallas area.

Funderburke, from Austin, majored in music theatre. While at Wayland, he served on the Student Union Board and was a member of the Wayland Show Choir and International Choir, and was the president of Student Foundation. He served as a student worker in the admissions office and student activities. Funderburke will pursue a master’s degree in education and hopes to teach performing theatre arts.

Crews and Funderburke attached their name plates to a plaque hanging in Gates Hall featuring all 64 men and women who have won the Citizenship Award.

Other awards presented to students were:

SCHOOL OF BEHAVIORAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

History: Devin Davis

Justice Administration: Bryan Pena

Psychology: Ericka Espinosa

Sociology: Casey Dudek

Political Science: Edward Gutierrez

Composite Social Studies: Cameron O’Donnell

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Business Administration: Alex Martinez

Economics: Abigail Myers

Finance: Santiago Hernandez Riano

Health Care Administration: Brandy mcCrory

Management: Shannon Sepeda

Management Information Systems: Jacob Kraft

Marketing Natalie Terry

Sports Management: Stefano Pesce

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

Special Education: Stone Graham

Elementary Education: Mary Salyers

Middle Grades Education: Donte Irving

Seconday Education: Jacob Boswell

All-Level Education: Summer Tremulot

Allied Health: Kenlie Baxter

Exercise and Sport Science: Tr’Vanh Fillmore

SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS

Media Communications: Darian Torres

3-Dimensional Art: Alex Buitron

2Dimensional Art: Dylana Williams

Graphic Design: Allyson Vinson

Theatre: Edward Funderburke

SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE

Spanish: Kimberly Sanchez

Humanities: Chloe Barham

English: Kenzie Crews

SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCES

Biology: Tristan Galbreath

Chemistry: Tierra Lozano

Mathematics: Levi Kasner

Molecular Biology: Kamri Knippa

Environmental Science: Sarah Macha

Computer Science: Daniel Ratliff

SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Instrumental Music Education: Bryson Riley

Instrumental Performance: Colton Langston

Piano Performance: Shiloh Hamilton

Vocal Performance: Erin Pearce

Church Music: Andrew Gutierrez

Musicological Studies: Matthew Flores

SCHOOL OF CHRISTIAN STUDIES

Amelia Bishop Women’s Ministerial Award: Emily Franklin

Arthur E. Boyd Award: Michaela Phipps

Timothy Award: Colton Stalsby

Theological Studies: Christian Vaughn

Christian Ministry: Michaela Phipps

Recreation Camp Management: Eliana Vaughn

Co-Vocational Ministry: Jess Bennett

PIONEER SCHOLARS

Jacob Adams; Amanda Alvarado; Eleanor Ashley; Alexander Bonner; Michaela Chamberlain; Kenzie Crews; Kamri Knippa; Colton Langston; Austin Moya; Erin Pearce; Nicholas Ramos; Bryson Riley; Carson Ritter; Colton Stalsby; Brooke Vickers

CENTENNIAL SCHOLARS

Kenlie Baxter; Kyle Eifert; Justin Glass; Brittany Hall; Wiley Hawkins; Kellie Kozak; Ryan Loveless; Crosslyn Lusk; Sarah Macha; Marisa Martin; Iris Nevarez; Matthew Ontiveros; Savannah Ramirez Lopez; Kimberly Sanchez-Tovar; Christian Wallace; Marc Wallace; Dylana Williams

SPINNING WHEELS

Chloe Barham; Lindsey Bolin; Lucy Chavez; Kaylee Edgemon; Emily Franklin; Edward Funderburke; Tristan Galbreath; Sean Galloway; Justin Glass; Allison Kirk

