Crews, Funderburke receive Wayland Baptist University Citizenship Award for 2021

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:
Wayland Baptist University’s student awards were presented a little differently this year as COVID protocol prevented a large chapel gathering to recognize students for their achievements in the classroom. Yet while the awards were announced via video, students Kenzie Crews and Edward Funderburke were still surprised as they were named the Citizenship Award winners for 2021.
Voted on by students and faculty, the Citizenship Award is the highest honor given to a senior man and woman each year. This year’s honorees were surprised with the awards when family and friends, who were in on the secret, talked them into gathering in front of Gates Hall for graduation pictures on a Friday afternoon. As the students were ushered into Gates Hall, they were met by Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall standing at a podium. Dr. Hall read a special proclamation and presented Funderburke and Crews with their awards.
Crews, from Keller, majored in English education. While at Wayland, she worked in the offices of advancement, student activities and the writing center. She served as a President’s Ambassador and was a member of Student Foundation, the BSM leadership team and Council of Student Organizations. Crews was also the student director of Koinonia in 2020. She will start her teaching career next fall at a high school in the Dallas area.
Funderburke, from Austin, majored in music theatre. While at Wayland, he served on the Student Union Board and was a member of the Wayland Show Choir and International Choir, and was the president of Student Foundation. He served as a student worker in the admissions office and student activities. Funderburke will pursue a master’s degree in education and hopes to teach performing theatre arts.
Crews and Funderburke attached their name plates to a plaque hanging in Gates Hall featuring all 64 men and women who have won the Citizenship Award.
Other awards presented to students were:
SCHOOL OF BEHAVIORAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
- History: Devin Davis
- Justice Administration: Bryan Pena
- Psychology: Ericka Espinosa
- Sociology: Casey Dudek
- Political Science: Edward Gutierrez
- Composite Social Studies: Cameron O’Donnell
SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
- Business Administration: Alex Martinez
- Economics: Abigail Myers
- Finance: Santiago Hernandez Riano
- Health Care Administration: Brandy mcCrory
- Management: Shannon Sepeda
- Management Information Systems: Jacob Kraft
- Marketing Natalie Terry
- Sports Management: Stefano Pesce
SCHOOL OF EDUCATION
- Special Education: Stone Graham
- Elementary Education: Mary Salyers
- Middle Grades Education: Donte Irving
- Seconday Education: Jacob Boswell
- All-Level Education: Summer Tremulot
- Allied Health: Kenlie Baxter
- Exercise and Sport Science: Tr’Vanh Fillmore
SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS
- Media Communications: Darian Torres
- 3-Dimensional Art: Alex Buitron
- 2Dimensional Art: Dylana Williams
- Graphic Design: Allyson Vinson
- Theatre: Edward Funderburke
SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE
- Spanish: Kimberly Sanchez
- Humanities: Chloe Barham
- English: Kenzie Crews
SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCES
- Biology: Tristan Galbreath
- Chemistry: Tierra Lozano
- Mathematics: Levi Kasner
- Molecular Biology: Kamri Knippa
- Environmental Science: Sarah Macha
- Computer Science: Daniel Ratliff
SCHOOL OF MUSIC
- Instrumental Music Education: Bryson Riley
- Instrumental Performance: Colton Langston
- Piano Performance: Shiloh Hamilton
- Vocal Performance: Erin Pearce
- Church Music: Andrew Gutierrez
- Musicological Studies: Matthew Flores
SCHOOL OF CHRISTIAN STUDIES
- Amelia Bishop Women’s Ministerial Award: Emily Franklin
- Arthur E. Boyd Award: Michaela Phipps
- Timothy Award: Colton Stalsby
- Theological Studies: Christian Vaughn
- Christian Ministry: Michaela Phipps
- Recreation Camp Management: Eliana Vaughn
- Co-Vocational Ministry: Jess Bennett
PIONEER SCHOLARS
- Jacob Adams; Amanda Alvarado; Eleanor Ashley; Alexander Bonner; Michaela Chamberlain; Kenzie Crews; Kamri Knippa; Colton Langston; Austin Moya; Erin Pearce; Nicholas Ramos; Bryson Riley; Carson Ritter; Colton Stalsby; Brooke Vickers
CENTENNIAL SCHOLARS
- Kenlie Baxter; Kyle Eifert; Justin Glass; Brittany Hall; Wiley Hawkins; Kellie Kozak; Ryan Loveless; Crosslyn Lusk; Sarah Macha; Marisa Martin; Iris Nevarez; Matthew Ontiveros; Savannah Ramirez Lopez; Kimberly Sanchez-Tovar; Christian Wallace; Marc Wallace; Dylana Williams
SPINNING WHEELS
- Chloe Barham; Lindsey Bolin; Lucy Chavez; Kaylee Edgemon; Emily Franklin; Edward Funderburke; Tristan Galbreath; Sean Galloway; Justin Glass; Allison Kirk
(News release from Wayland Baptist University)