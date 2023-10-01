LUBBOCK, Texas– Fire crews contained a fire at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of 58th Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews responded to the area around noon after getting reports about a possible apartment fire. The fire took place at the South Plains Apartments, and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

LFR said no injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to one unit.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help those displaced, according to LFR.

LFR said the Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire.