LUBBOCK, Texas — A Market Street employee suffered minor burn injuries following a fire at the 19th Street and Quaker Avenue location on Wednesday.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the fire was caused by a grill in the kitchen, and the initial call came in just before 11:00 a.m.

Employees extinguished the fire quickly, and crews worked to isolate a gas leak.

United Family said the store was open for business.

