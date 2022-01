LUBBOCK, Texas– Crews were responding to a fire Thursday morning at an unoccupied shed near the Stars & Stripes Drive-in theater just outside of Lubbock.

The fire was reported at 9:40 a.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were concerned the fire could spread since it was just east of Stars & Stripes, which is next to a tire business.

New Deal and Shallowater Volunteer Fire Departments responded.