NEW DEAL, Texas — Fire crews along with deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire north of New Deal on Thursday, according to LCSO.

LCSO said deputies responded to 14221 I-27 around 4:00 p.m. A mobile home was fully engulfed, according to LCSO.

The New Deal, Abernathy and Shallowater Fire Departments responded, according to LCSO. Authorities said the home “appeared to be unoccupied.”

LCSO said the cause of the fire was not known as of Thursday evening.