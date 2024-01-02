LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a structure fire at a Central Lubbock motel Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the Lone Star Inn in the 4800 block of Avenue Q around 9:30 a.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com it received calls about “smoke inside [a] structure and alarms going off.” Crews found a “working fire” in one of the units.

LFR said one person was inside the unit and was removed by its crews, who performed life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.