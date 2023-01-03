LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of 60th Street on Tuesday, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said firefighters were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far, according to LFR. Video from EverythingLubbock.com’s tower camera showed transformers blowing at the scene of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause, according to LFR.

