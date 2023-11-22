ROPESVILLE, Texas — Authorities responded to a fiery crash in Ropseville on Tuesday night. The call came in shortly after 10:30 p.m. across the street from the Yesway on U.S. 62.

Photos from the scene showed a destroyed vehicle and a tank on its side with smoke coming from a small building.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said as of Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still working to determine what led up to the crash. Details about the driver and severity of injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for additional updates.