LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a grass fire in a backyard near 5000 North FM 2528 just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

LCSO said the grass fire spread to an unoccupied structure.

Shallowater Fire Department, Carlisle Fire Department and the New Deal fire Department responded to the secne.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, LCSO said.