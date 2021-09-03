Crime Line offering $5K for information in Central Lubbock drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced Friday that Crime Line was offering a $5,000 reward for any information in a Central Lubbock shooting that left one person dead Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police released more details on the shooting that was reported in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Domingo Siri, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another suffered moderate injuries. Read the latest news release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30 year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20 year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.