Crime Line offering $5K for information in Central Lubbock drive-by shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced Friday that Crime Line was offering a $5,000 reward for any information in a Central Lubbock shooting that left one person dead Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police released more details on the shooting that was reported in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

RELATED STORY: LPD releases names in early morning drive-by shooting

Domingo Siri, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another suffered moderate injuries. Read the latest news release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30 year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20 year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar