Crime Line offering $7K reward after 4-year-old dead in drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help Monday in identifying the suspect vehicle in an East Lubbock deadly shooting of a 4-year-old, Lubbock Police said in a news release. Police released an image of the vehicle.

Officers responded just before 9:00 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of East Ursuline Street after a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed the victim, 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington, was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the shots were fired during a drive-by shooting.

Crime Line was offering a $5,000 reward, and now the law firm of Kerby and Wade, P.C. donated an additional $2,500, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and could be eligible for the $7,500 reward.