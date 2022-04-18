LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas:

The Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 24-30, 2022, is hosting an Awards Ceremony recognizing individuals and agencies who go above and beyond in serving victims of crime and to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available. The Awards Ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at LakeRidge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas.

Crime victims are our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. While we can never truly understand the depth of their trauma and the impact on their lives, we can ensure that equitable, inclusive, culturally appropriate, and gender-responsive services are available to help them. By enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all, we can enable crime victims to find the justice they seek, in whatever form that might take.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme – Rights, access, equity, for all victims – spotlights victim service organizations’ best practices to reach all victims and help them forge new healing pathways.

For additional information regarding the ceremony, please contact Kristi Thompson, President, at (806) 775-1720 or kthompson@lubbockcounty.gov.

Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas

A coalition of local agencies working together to empower and comfort the broken hearted

who have been impacted by crimes by providing free assistance, information, support and

referrals.



