Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park effective Tuesday, Sept. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:
In order to ensure serving those with the greatest risk and to improve processing times, the criteria to receive a COVID-19 test at Clapp Park will change starting Tuesday, September 7.
To receive a test at this site, you must meet one of the following criteria:
- Have COVID-19 symptoms
- Were exposed to COVID-19 and it has been at least 5 days since the exposure
This site will not test you if you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days. This site will also no longer conduct COVID-19 testing for travel clearance, routine employment screening or athletic participation.
