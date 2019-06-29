CritterFest ’19 continues this weekend at the Science Spectrum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Science Spectrum and OMNI Theater:

Saturday & Sunday – June 29 & 30

(10:00 am to 6:00 pm)

Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, alligators, crocodiles, camels, a kangaroo, giant tortoises, big snakes, and tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, and live dog shows, along with many other animals on display, continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!

Two exciting shows will be featured at this year’s CritterFest. Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Crocodile Encounters will headline the always popular animal entertainment.

Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind is an educational live tiger and lion show that will astound audiences with the beauty and intelligence of these amazing animals.

Crocodile Encounters is an educational reptile show that will introduce you to live American alligators and Nile crocodiles in order to educate the public about conserving these often misunderstood animals.

Schedule of Daily Showtimes:



Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind:

* Saturday only – 11:00 am, 1:00, 3:00 & 5:00 pm

Crocodile Encounters:

Saturday only – 12:00 noon, 2:00 & 4:00 pm

Lubbock Police Dept. K-9 Unit:

* Saturday only – 2:00 & 4:00 pm

Your ticket to CritterFest not only includes viewing of all the amazing animals on display and getting up close and personal seating to all of the exciting shows, but even includes regular Museum admission. The Science Spectrum Museum is home to Lubbock’s only public Aquarium Exhibition, Texas Alive: the Brazos River Journey!, a 6000 square foot permanent exhibit with both fresh and saltwater fish and other native Texas animals.

Tickets for CritterFest ’19 can only be purchased at the door each day of the event! Box office opens at 10:00 am daily.

General Admission Ticket rates for CritterFest ’19:

Adults: $12.50

Children (3-12): $10.00

Seniors (60+): $10.00

Museum Member Admission Prices for CritterFest ’19 Shows:

$5.00 Adults

$4.00 Children

*Children 2 and under receive free event admission.

**Additional fees for animal feeding, rides, or photos will apply.

(Photo provided by the Science Spectrum and OMNI Theater)

(News release from the Sciene Spectrum and OMNI Theater)