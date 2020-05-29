Crosby County confirms 4th case of COVID-19, 1 recovery

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, The Texas Department of Health confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in Crosby County, according to the Crosby County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

According to the Facebook page, the individual is listed as a female between the ages of 40-50 years old living in the Lorenzo.

The individual is said to be in quarantine at home and the Texas Department of Health is investigating the case, the page said.

The third listed case of COVID-19 was also said to be in Lorenzo but has since recovered, the Facebook page said.

The page said there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the county.

