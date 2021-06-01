Crosbyton First Baptist Church caves in, unknown if heavy rains played a role

CROSBYTON, Texas– On Monday, Crosbyton First Baptist Church confirmed in a social media post that it sustained damages to the fellowship center. The damage happened after heavy rains hit the area, however, it was not known if weather was the cause.

The church said it was thankful that it happened on a day when no one was in the church at the time of the incident.

Furthermore, the church said an assessment would be done soon for damages.

“We appreciate your prayers for wisdom for the committee members that will be working together to carefully consider future actions concerning this,” part of the statement from the church said.

KAMC’S Katie Grey will have video and reaction from residents during the KAMC News at 6.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to indicate that is not known at this time if weather played a role.