Crosbyton native, Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Maynard dead at 86

FILE – Former New York Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker, left, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, center, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard, right, participate in a New York Jets Ring of Honor ceremony honoring former Jets defensive tackle Marty Lyons during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

CROSBYTON, Texas — Pro Football Hall of Famer and Crosbyton native Don Maynard died at the age of 86 Monday.

Maynard was born in Crosbyton and spent his childhood in West Texas and Oklahoma, according to the Hall of Fame’s website. He graduated from high school in Colorado City.

The New York Times reported that Maynard was living at an assisted living facility in Ruidoso, NM, when he died.

Maynard’s father worked at cotton gins, per the Hall of Fame. He attended 13 schools by the time he graduated high school.

He originally attended Rice University but transferred to Texas Southwestern (now UTEP).

Maynard played professional football from 1958 to 1974. He spent the bulk of his career with the New York Jets and led the NFL in receiving in 1967.

In 1969, Maynard was the main target for Joe Namath when the Jets won the Super Bowl over the Baltimore Colts.