Crosbyton woman washed checks from stolen mail, gets prison time

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. (LCEC):

On Wednesday, September 9, Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. will be presented with a $150,000 donation from two Lubbock County families at 10:00 a.m. in the Western Bank Community Building at 1629 Broadway.

Randy Jordan, chairperson of the Lubbock County Expo Center board, said "these donations from the families shows the deep support the general public has for the Expo Center and that community support is a vital part of moving the Expo Center along."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation where a lot of things got pushed back," Jordan added. "Even with all the negativity that is currently surrounding us, I believe the Expo Center is something positive. It is a project to help us keep looking to the future. We may have been slowed but we want all of Lubbock County to know the Expo Center is on the move again," said Bret Lamkin, Expo Board member and heading the private fundraising portion of the project.