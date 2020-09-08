Crosbyton woman washed checks from stolen mail, gets prison time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Montana Lee Hamersly, 26, of Crosbyton was sentenced last week to 13 months in federal prison. The charge against her was possession of stolen mail.
More specifically, Hamersley admitted she “washed” checks. Washing checks means removing the name of the payee and replacing it with another name.
Hamersly accepted a plea deal in May.
The case started when Lubbock Police were tipped off that individuals in the 300 block of East Rice Street broke into mailboxes and stole people’s mail.