LUBBOCK, Texas– Wisconsin resident Peter Halper stopped in Lubbock today on his journey traveling across the US on a bicycle, raising awareness of childhood cancer.

After the tragic passing of his great niece Emery Smith at only three years old to stage 4 Neuroblastoma, he knew he had to do something.

“It was at her funeral that it became apparent I wanted to do something to help,” Halper said.

He bought a bike, hit the road and started his transcontinental journey in Oregon.

“By biking I can cover more states and meet more people, tell them what we are doing and why,” Halper said. “People don’t generally see me first, they see the truck which is layered with decals and information.”

With a picture of Emery on the side.

Jenna Smith mother and founder of Emery’s Memory Foundation says childhood cancer research is underfunded.

She aims to give families the same support she received.

“We try to relieve even a tiny bit of that stress a little bit of that burden by helping financially. We do a lot of financial support, household bills, medical bills, and traveling expenses,” Smith said. “Alot of families travel to get to the specialist. They are always extremely grateful for anything we are able to for them.”

Every year 800 children are diagnosed with only a 40% to 50% survival rate.

Jenna said more can be done to stop the statistic.

“What Peter is doing is amazing. He didn’t have to honestly, he doesn’t have to do this,” Smith said. “He is just so determined; he has such a giving heart. He joined this battle, and he just won’t quit until we do what we want to do and make a difference for children that are battling cancer.”

Since the ride started in July, Halper has raised approximately $70,000 and hopes to raise more as he makes his way to his finali destination in Savannah, Georgia.

To make a donation visit the website.