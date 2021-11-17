Crowd gathers for ‘Medical Freedom Protest’ outside of UMC, protests vaccine mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group of protestors gathered in front of University Medical Center Wednesday morning to exercise their rights and protest against President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Dozens of nurses, doctors, and community members participated in the “Medical Freedom Protest.” Rep. Dustin Burrows also attended and has been vocal about his stance on the mandate,

In a Facebook post from Wednesday morning, Rep. Burrows said he supports those protesting President Biden’s “unconstitutional vaccine mandates.”