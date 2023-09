LUBBOCK, Texas — On September 22, Crumbl Cookies will hold the grand opening of its second location in South Lubbock.

The cookie shop’s second location will be at 11417 Slide Rd Suite 100, according to the website.

Each week, the Crumbl menu rotates to give customers six new cookies. The store offers in-store and curbside pickup.

Crumbl Cookies’ first Lubbock location is at 6076 Marsha Sharp Freeway, Suite 450.