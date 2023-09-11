LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Crunch Fitness honored the heroic actions of the first responders who died on 9/11.

Local firefighters, Crunch Managers and community members wore weighted gear and climbed 110 stairs, the same amount that was in the World Trade Center.

Assistant General Manager Logan Coats went above and beyond the required climb.

“It was climbing a mountain it was really hard…129 floors, it’s a doozy,” Coats said. “It was a big attack on America, and I think it’s important to remember them 22 years later.”

Gym Member Alec Murrin said the first responders sacrificed so much for others and he climbed 139 stairs in their honor.

“If there is anything I can do to pay my respect then I am going to do it, and this is what I could do today,” Murrin said.

One step at a time, participants put their endurance to the test.

General Manager Nick Vasquez said he is thankful for all the first responders that continue to dedicate their lives for others.

“Every day our first responders do so much for us and our home communities. Just to remember those who lost their lives that day,” Vasquez said. “Also, to pay tribute to our current first responders in our local community firefighters, EMS, police Department.”

Crunch Fitness said the stair climb challenge is more than physical endurance but a symbolic act of solidarity, unity and enduring love for this country.