Cruz calls for Congress to investigate Afghanistan exit while visiting Lubbock Sheriff’s Dept.

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Senator Ted Cruz visited the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy to speak with law enforcement today, the stories of lawlessness in Afghanistan weighed heavily on the day.

“The tragedy that has been unfolding in Afghanistan took a very ugly turn today,” Sen. Cruz said.

Cruz put a political point on today’s tragic suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans in Kabul, calling for Congress to investigate his questions regarding the Biden administration’s decision-making in Afghanistan.

“What the intelligence was going in, what the military planning was going in… all of that will come, it will come in the weeks and months ahead,” Cruz said.

Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress have raised the possibility of congressional inquiries, but it remains unclear when and if they will being.

From D.C., a somber President Biden offered his respects for the lost soldiers and strong threats for those responsible for the attack.

“The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty,” Biden said. “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. And we will hunt you down and make you pay.”

The Biden administration has evacuated over 75,000 from Kabul so far and maintains their final deadline to end engagement of August 31. President Biden has ordered American flags to half-staff in honor of the service members killed.