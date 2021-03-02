Crying children, meth found in car; mom taken from Walmart straight to jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — Online records from the Lubbock County Detention Center indicated Felicianna Maria Moreno, 29, of Lubbock was arrested on Sunday by Lubbock Police. Moreno was charged with drug possession, fabricating or tampering with evidence and abandoning a child.

Police were called to Walmart, 702 West Loop 289, just after 3:00 p.m. Court records filed by Children’s Protective Services said police were called when two children (both under the age of 10), were left alone in a car in the parking lot while it was running.

An officer looked inside the car and then wrote, “I continued to search the [Moreno’s] vehicle and noticed small amounts of clear crystal-like rocks on the floorboard.” There was also a soda cup in the car with more crystal rocks. It tested positive for methamphetamines.

“Law Enforcement located the methamphetamines and marijuana in the seats of the car and on the floor,” the CPS documentation said, “The children were inside the car alone, drugs accessible to them, crying, and the youngest was in the driver’s seat.”

Police turned off the vehicle and took the keys out of the ignition. The children were placed with CPS. Moreno was located, questioned and then arrested.

“[Moreno] intentionally abandoned [two children] inside of her vehicle under circumstances that exposed [the children] to an unreasonable risk of harm,” the police report said.

A judge on Monday granted CPS temporary custody of both children who were in the car, plus a third child who was not there during the incident.

Moreno remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $108,750.