Culver Foundation Announces Covenant Health As Community Health Partner

Covenant Health is proud to have been chosen by Jarrett Culver as the community health partner for the Culver Foundation.

Jarrett and his family founded the Culver Foundation in 2020, as a way to give back to their community with a mission and dedication to enriching the health, safety, and spirituality of Lubbock.

As the Culver Foundation’s community health partner, Covenant Health will help identify needs in our community and provide a way to partner on solutions.

“Good health has always been important to me and my family,” Jarrett Culver said. “I have heard a lot of good things about Covenant and have enjoyed learning more about them and how they’re keeping our community safe and healthy. Covenant and the Culver Foundation share a lot of the same values based on faith and it was important for me to partner with an organization with the same ideals.”

The Culver Foundation has already supported Covenant Health on initiatives surrounding COVID-19 precautions and eliminating the stigma around mental health. Future endeavors include civic engagement and children’s health and safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jarrett, his family, and his foundation,” Covenant Health Lubbock region CEO Walt Cathey said. “Jarrett is a hometown kid who has never forgotten his roots and continually proves his dedication to the Lubbock community and its citizens. We appreciate his efforts to make positive changes in our community and we can’t wait for Covenant Health and the Culver Foundation to make changes together.”

