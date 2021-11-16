Culver Foundation & dozens more collaborate for the 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Tyrone Moore, President of My Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper, and Tiger Pratt of The Embassy, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

Community members spent the last several weeks gathering hundreds of turkeys to give to families who would not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal. Last year, more than 1,200 turkeys were gathered.

This year’s event is in a drive-thru format and will be held at Rocc Solid Fitness, located at 1905 Oak Avenue. It is scheduled for Saturday November 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families who arrive for a turkey are asked to wear a mask, as all volunteers are also asked to wear masks.

Turkey donations are still being accepted can can be dropped off Thursday November 18 & Friday the 19 at Rocc Solid Fitness. This year, organizers hope to gather 2,000 turkeys to give to families in need. Monetary donations can be made by calling Tyrone Moore at 806-281-2280.

Additional sponsors include Skatevember, Rocc Solid Fitness, The Keepers and many more.