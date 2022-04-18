SPECIAL NOTE: This story aired on the evening of March 24 and the morning of March 25. However, the online version was overlooked until April 18. We apologize for the error.

LUBBOCK, Texas — District 4 incumbent on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, Ryan Curry, announced his re-election campaign on March 24 at Evans Middle School.

Election Day is May 7. The first day of early voting is Monday, April 25.

Curry said he has an extensive background in the financial industry, business experience, and significant public-school involvement.

“As a product of public education, the spouse of an educator, and the father of three Lubbock ISD students, I’m passionate about serving my community during this pivotal role,” Curry said.

He also he would provide direction and accountability “without personal agendas.”

“With my extensive involvement in public education and the financial expertise gained during my professional career, I am uniquely qualified.” Curry stated.