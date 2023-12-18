LUBBOCK, Texas– Curry County Commissioners wrote a concerned letter over the proposed House Bill 130 that would extend beyond the one-hundred-eighty days for a five-day school week, and more than one-hundred twenty-five days for a four-day school week.

According to the letter, Curry County school districts are worried about the amount of absences increasing with students, and teachers having to receive the same pay, even with an increase in hours.

The letter entails how the students in Curry County utilize the four-day work week for medical appointments, working on family farms, and businesses to gain life experiences. It’s not only for the students, but for the staff as well, the commissioners stated. The letter stated that the 4-day work week is also used as an incentive when recruiting teachers and assisting with family needs.