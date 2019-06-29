Cursive mandatory for all second graders in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — While most people can write their signatures, the use of cursive is not nearly as common as it once was. However, this stands to change after Texas legislation made it law that all schools in the state must teach second graders cursive during the school year.

“I think it’s great,” said Shawn White, a teacher with Roosevelt ISD. “Cursive ties together the brain with your writing, and makes your thought process and writing much more fluid.”

Previously, it was the school’s choice whether to teach handwriting, and what grade to do it in. Roosevelt has always chosen to teach during its second grade, but teachers said it will still be a big change for schools across the state.

“It’s going to be an adjustment for them to fit it in their curriculum, but ultimately I do think it’s best,” White said. “Cursive can even help with children suffering from dyslexia, and can make a difference in their reading abilities.”​​​​​​​

Second grade is the earliest year to be taught, but teachings could continue all the way to the fifth grade.