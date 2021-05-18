Custom home builders experiencing delays on supplies and now home generators

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following the 2021 winter freeze and with the beginning of severe weather season this May, some local home builders are working to offer whole house generators when designing custom homes.

“When the power goes out, the generator has an automatic transfer switch that will basically turn the power off and then flip the power back on automatically,” said President of Milestone Homes, Kevin Ninemire.

Many Lubbock residents experienced power outages stemming from these storms and since have acknowledged a want and need for generators in their home. However, like many supplies in the home building industry, generators are on back order.

“I talked to a customer of mine today that was going to by a ‘Generac’ and they told him to not even have me wire in for it because he would not receive the unit for 6 to 8 months,” said Mike Hindman, with Hindman Ready Built Homes.

Experts said there is a huge lack of inventory and due to the scarcity the price tags on these items has increased tremendously. In this case, most builders are waiting for the industry to catch up and in the meantime they are preparing homes for when these supplies become more available.

“We are offering whole house generators on every house,” said Ninemire. “Even on a worse case scenario we are going to wire for it so it can go in on a later date.”