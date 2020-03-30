CUTIES: 9 baby opossums rescued from Abilene, recovering in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday morning, nine baby opossums were brought in by a citizen from Abilene to the South Plains Rehabilitation Center after their mother was hit by car, according to the SPRC Facebook page.

Look at how cute these little babies are below!

Gail Barnes, the Executive Director at the South Plains Rehabilitation Center said “they’re all doing great,” and the animals will be released back into the wild once they are old enough.

Barnes speculates that will be in a few months.

It is illegal to foster wild animals in Texas, therefore fosters are not needed for these cute babies.