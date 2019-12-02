LUBBOCK, Texas — Now that Black Friday has passed, it is time to fill your virtual shopping cart with some holiday treats.

Below are some Cyber Monday deals from various online retailers.

An Amazon Echo Dot is 56% off, retailing for $22.00 on Amazon.

An Instant Pot DUO 8-QT 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is 54% off, retailing at $64.99 on Amazon.

Linespa Hybrid mattresses are 35% off, starting at $103.99 on Amazon.

Save $200 on the latest model MacBook Air with Touch ID.

There are many other MacBook’s on sale here.

Save $50 on the Series 4 Apple Watch (with GPS).

Save 50% on a new 50″ Class LED Samsung Smart TV retailing for $279.99 at Best Buy.

Save $150 on this Chromebook retailing for $299 at Best Buy.

Save $80 on the Fitbit Versa (Special Edition) retailing for $119 at Best Buy.

Old Navy has 50% off everything on their website.

For more deals, Google “Cyber Monday Deals” and shop away!