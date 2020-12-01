Cybercrimes on the rise ahead of the holiday shopping season

LUBBOCK, Texas — As online holiday shopping kicks off with Cyber Money and COVID-19 numbers high, many are choosing not to step foot in a store to do their shopping this year.

But according to the FBI, cyber-scams have risen by 400 percent since the start of the pandemic, meaning COVID-19 may not be the only thing holiday shoppers need to worry about.

“This year there has been a significant uptick because of the virus and now you have the virus plus the holiday season they know people are more busy so you see more scams and then less people spending all this time looking at all these emails,” said Rob Cheng, the CEO of antivirus software company PC Matic.

Cheng said that emails with links and attachments designed to steal your information are the main way scammers are trying to steal your holiday cheer. However, online shoppers should also be wary of the sites they are shopping on.

“People are looking for low prices on the items they are looking for, and oftentimes they will Google something and a site will come up with low prices. They will visit it and thing everything is good — the problem is, in some cases those may not be legitimate websites,” said John Thomas, the Managing Director of Technology Support within the IT Division at Texas Tech University.

Thomas said one way to avoid fake websites is to simply do some research and look at customer reviews.

“The old adage is — if it’s too good to be true, it likely is. So just be wary of those things,” he said. “We are so fast-paced, we want to purchase something really quickly and then get off, but it really is worth your time to protect your own personal information and your own financial information.”

But experts also say that just being wary of unknown emails, calls, texts or websites might just be enough

“Be a better human firewall. Act with a little suspicion and a little bit of caution,” said Chief Operating Officer and Owner of Blue Layer Innovative Technology Solutions, Michael Strong.

And make sure a cyber-Grinch doesn’t steal your Christmas.

“Prevention is everything. You really don’t want to be reacting to these problems – you want to be preventing them in the first place,” said Cheng.

Experts also said that verifying any suspicious emails, calls or texts and never giving out your password can also help minimize your risk of getting scammed.