LUBBOCK, Texas – A bicyclist was assaulted Friday afternoon after a dispute with a driver stopped in a crosswalk near 34th Street and West Loop 289, according to a Lubbock police report.

The victim told police he was riding his bike and saw a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the crosswalk at a red light, so the bicyclist knocked on the vehicle’s window to inform the driver.

According to the police report, the suspect then got out of the vehicle and began punching the victim in the face multiple times. After the assault, the suspect returned to the vehicle and drove off.

Officers on the scene said the victim had a swollen eye and was bleeding from his mouth and nose. The police report also said blood spatter was in the roadway and on the median where the victim was sitting when police arrived.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no updates on the assault investigation.