CASTRO COUNTY, Texas– The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire at South Fork Dairy in Castro County as accidental, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the explosion was a result of “flammable liquids expanding rapidly.”

The explosion took place on Monday, April 17 at around 8:15 p.m.

The Fire Marshal’s office assured the public the explosions was not the result of “any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply.”

The release said the explosion critically injured one woman and ” caused the death of over 17,000 cattle.”

Read the press release from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office for more details:

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene of the fire on April 10, 2023, and on the following day, April 11, 2023. They conducted an origin and cause investigation to determine where the fire first originated and a cause for the fire.

Origin and cause investigations result in one of the following four determinations, Accidental, Incendiary, Natural Causes, or Undetermined.

This fire investigation revealed evidence through interviews of involved parties and through fire scene examination that the fire originated in the northern end of the dairy, more specifically in Pen #3 and was the result of a failure of a piece of equipment that is used within the dairy on a daily basis. There was no evidence found that would indicate foul play. This fire was classified by the investigating officers as being ACCIDENTAL.

Because of the size of the fire, the insured loss amount, the number of cattle killed, and the fact that two other pieces of equipment, identical to the one that caught fire, have burned previously. One at this dairy and one at another dairy. There will be a more in-depth investigation of the reason for the failure by other origin and cause investigators and engineers that are experts in the field of equipment failures.

What has been reported as an explosion, was a fire that because of liquid fuel, hydraulic oil and other flammable and combustible materials, rapidly grew to the point that the operator could not control the fire with two fire extinguishers he deployed. The explosion was the result of the flammable liquids expanding rapidly or what is known as a smoke explosion. Smoke explosions occur, when smoke which is unburnt fuel, heat to the point of ignition, and rapidly ignite.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and I want to reassure the everyone that this was not the result of any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply. This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle.

