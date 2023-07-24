Perry Gilmore, Vice President of Brady’s Dairy Queens, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about five of their summer Blizzard favorites.

He also invited the community to participate in Miracle Treat Day on Thursday July 27, which is a fundraising partnership between participating Dairy Queens in Texas and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For every Blizzard purchased, $1 will be given to CMN to help a child on their healing journey.

Gilmore introduced five popular Blizzard treats live at the KLBK studio with KLBK anchor Sasha Wilson and Forecaster Kathryn Campell: Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, Cotton Candy, S’mores and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

For more details, view the video above.