LUBBOCK, Texas— Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will “serve up smiles” for local Texas kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with its “Spoons for Smiles” campaign.

“Spoons for Smiles” will be a one-day opportunity for Texans to “make a difference” in the lives of children who appreciate a friendly smile and the “incredible care received at one of the 16 member children’s hospitals in Texas,” expressed Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, Lou Romanus.

A release states that “Spoons for Smiles” will participate at Dairy Queen locations in Lubbock on Saturday, October 21. All DQ Blizzard Treats purchased will benefit UMC Children’s Hospital, said the release.

Additionally the release said, Dairy Queen “fans” can purchase their favorite Blizzard (any size or flavor) at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. For each Blizzard, $1 will be donated by the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“We love to serve up smiles each day to fans of all ages at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Romanus.