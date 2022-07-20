POST, Texas — The Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post signed a contract with Harris County to house its inmates due to overcrowding on Tuesday.

The $25 million dollar contract comes months after Garza County Judge Lee Norman announced the Dalby facility was in the process of becoming a county jail after it ended its contract with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) as a federal prison.

Judge Norman said Garza County was able to get the contract with Harris County with the help of the state’s elected officials such as Senator Charles Perry and Representative Dustin Burrows

“They put us in touch with the right people and we found where the need was,” said Judge Norman.

Prior to this announcement, the Dalby Facility was at risk of being shut down after its contract with BOP ended. If the prison closed, jobs would be lost, and the Dalby facility would be empty.

The contract with BOP ended on June 30. As of Wednesday, the facility has no inmates. However, the county is preparing for the facility’s shift to a county jail.

“Next week our goal is to start jailer school in the city of Post to train those employees who have been laid off, taken some time off, or new employees,” said Judge Norman.

Judge Norman said in addition to working with Harris County, he is working with four other counties, one of which is Tarrant County.