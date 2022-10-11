LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said.

Holton joined the police department in November 1973 and served as police chief from February 15, 2008 to February 28, 2011.



He was an original member of the department’s SWAT team when it was formed in 1977. Holton served as SWAT team commander from 1985 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2008, according to a Texas House of Representatives resolution passed in his honor.

“Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” LPD said.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.