Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to visit Floydada's Pumpkin Pyle Farms on August 30

Image from MGN Online

Image from MGN Online

DALLAS (News Release) - The following is a news release from the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

WHAT :

In preparation for one of "America's Best Pumpkin Festivals" according to Fodor's Travel and its nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will pay a visit to the West Texas source of the majority of its 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash that make up the impressive and notable display for the Autumn at the Arboretum festival that runs September 22 to November 21 in Dallas, Texas.



Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum's vice president of gardens, said, "We are thrilled to get to visit Pumpkin Pyle Farm in Floydada, Texas, the 'Pumpkin Capital of Texas' and the birthplace of many of our pumpkins, which play such a huge role in our fall festival."



Themed "The Adventures in Neverland," Autumn at the Arboretum is known for its nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, which is created with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash by the talented horticulture team. Forehand added, "As we say, 'Everything is bigger in Texas.' This is a record-breaking number of pumpkins for the Arboretum's Autumn display.

The cooler weather, deep colors of fall foliage including 150,000 fall-blooming flowers, the artfully arranged hay bales and cornstalks and the many pumpkins in the 66-acre garden create a myriad of photo opportunities and fun activities for Arboretum guests to experience during the festival.

WHEN :

On Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 1 p.m. the Dallas Arboretum will visit Pumpkin Pyle Farms in Floydada, Texas.

WHERE :

Pumpkin Pyle Farms - 900 North Second Street, Floydada, TX 79235

WHY :

To learn about the beginning stages of the Dallas Arboretum's pumpkins in the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village.

Photos and video footage of the entire pumpkin process, including the harvesting in Floydada to the completion of the Pumpkin Village, will be available by request, preceding the opening of Autumn at the Arboretum.

The 66-acre Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is an internationally acclaimed display garden with seasonal festivals and breathtaking color year-round. Boasting a million visitors every year, it is also noted by The Travel Channel as one of the Best Botanical Gardens in the U.S.

Visit www.dallasarboretum.org/autumn for details about the festival.

(News release from the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden)