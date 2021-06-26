Dallas Fed Energy Survey: Oil and gas activities continue expanding

A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in Midland, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Activity in the oil and gas sector continued growing strongly in second quarter 2021, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey. The business activity index—the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing Eleventh District energy firms—remained elevated at 53.0, essentially unchanged from its first-quarter reading.

“Conditions in the oil and gas sector improved for the second quarter in row, with survey responses pointing to robust growth in business activity levels, higher oil and gas production and increased employment,” said Michael Plante, Dallas Fed senior research economist. [Download audio clip]

Additional key takeaways from this quarter’s survey:

The business activity index came in at 53.0, pointing to robust growth in activity levels.

Six-month outlooks improved dramatically, with the outlook index reaching 71.9—an all-time high.

Oilfield services firms reported increased equipment utilization and stronger margins, pointing to an improved operating environment.

Cost pressures are growing: the input cost index reached a record high level of 56.0.

More firms plan to invest in wind or solar

In a series of special questions, firms were asked about expectations for a global crude oil supply gap, current and expected investments in renewables by oil and gas firms, firm-level cybersecurity, and the relative effectiveness of a carbon tax versus tax credits in reducing emissions.

“A small but growing number of firms in our survey have made or plan to make investments in renewable energy, specifically wind or solar,” Plante said. “Seven percent of respondents have already made such investments, with another 9 percent reporting they plan to do so by 2025.” [Download audio clip]

Additional takeaways from this quarter’s special questions:

76 percent of executives believe a global supply gap is looming over the next 2 – 4 years.

Executives’ assessment of firm-level cybersecurity on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest) was 3.3 on average. The most selected response was 4.

A large majority of respondents – 82 percent – do not believe a carbon tax should be instituted to reduce carbon emissions.

Half of respondents think tax credits to fund investments in carbon capture will be more effective in reducing emissions than carbon taxes, while 17 percent think a combination of taxes and tax incentives will work best.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations.

Data were collected June 9–17, and 152 energy firms responded. Of the respondents, 101 were exploration and production firms, and 51 were oilfield services firms. For more information, visit dallasfed.org.

(News release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)



