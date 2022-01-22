Dallas Fed: Texas added 32,800 jobs in December 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas added 32,800 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 81,200 jobs in November. Annual job growth for 2021 stands at 5.1 percent compared with an annual change of ­-4.5 percent in 2020. In December 2021, jobs were 0.1 percent below the prepandemic level in February 2020.

Unemployment rates declined across all metro areas in the state, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed. Of the five largest metro areas, Austin had the lowest rate at 3.3 percent while Houston had the highest rate at 5.4 percent.

The Dallas Fed will release its 2022 Texas Employment Forecast during its 15th annual Texas Economic Outlook event at 11 a.m. Central time on Feb. 3. During the event, vice president and senior economist Pia Orrenius will release the Dallas Fed’s forecast for Texas employment growth for the year and share details on the factors likely to influence the Texas economy in 2022.

The Texas Economic Outlook event is designed to provide business and community leaders from across Texas with the Bank’s most up-to-date regional economic information.

The Dallas Fed improves Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) payroll employment estimates for Texas by incorporating preliminary benchmarks into the data in a timelier manner and by using a two-step, seasonal-adjustment technique for a broad level of industry detail. The Dallas Fed also seasonally adjusts Texas metropolitan-area unemployment rates from the BLS.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)