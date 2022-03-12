LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas added 37,900 jobs in January, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 36,100 jobs in December.

The Texas Employment Forecast estimates that jobs will increase by 2.9 percent in 2022—with an 80 percent confidence band of 2.1 to 3.8 percent—based on national GDP forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices.

Texas employment grew an annualized 3.6 percent in January after increasing a revised 3.4 percent in December 2021.

“January job growth remained robust as COVID-19 cases retreated in the second half of the month,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “Employment growth held steady or picked up across most service sector industries, while goods-producing sectors—disproportionately affected by supply-chain disruptions, according to February data from the Texas Business Outlook Surveys—saw more constrained job growth.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

• The forecast suggests that 382,000 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2022 will be 13.4 million.

• The Texas Leading Index held steady in January after increasing for eight consecutive months, suggesting an overall unchanged growth outlook over the next six months.

• Unemployment rates increased in five of the nine major Texas metro areas in January, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

• The Texas unemployment rate remained steady at 4.8 percent from December to January.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on dallasfed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)